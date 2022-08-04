United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) CMO Kevin M. Warren Sells 23,366 Shares of Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $194.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

