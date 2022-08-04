Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.82) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($71.55) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHL opened at €49.08 ($50.60) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €43.20 ($44.54) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($69.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.51.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.