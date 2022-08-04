Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Procaps Group stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of Procaps Group worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

PROC stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Procaps Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

