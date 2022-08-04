Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Short Interest Update

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 118.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 344.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 239.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $428,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

