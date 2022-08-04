Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($39.18) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.31).
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.