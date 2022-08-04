Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.