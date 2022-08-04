Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Purchases C$422,580.90 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, with a total value of C$422,580.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,476,979.90.

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.30 per share, with a total value of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.88 per share, with a total value of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.73 per share, with a total value of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.14 per share, with a total value of C$286,060.02.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, with a total value of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, with a total value of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, with a total value of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.15 per share, with a total value of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.49 per share, with a total value of C$331,121.88.

Shares of CCA opened at C$82.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$80.30 and a 12 month high of C$119.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

