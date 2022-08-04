Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

