ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

