D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $339,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

