Cogeco Communications Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,016,717.36.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$331,121.88.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

TSE:CCA opened at C$82.13 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a one year low of C$80.30 and a one year high of C$119.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

