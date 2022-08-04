Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) CFO Mark A. Denien Sells 140,000 Shares

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Duke Realty Stock Performance
Shares of DRE opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71.
Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.
Duke Realty Company Profile
Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.
