Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,769.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,628.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,394.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 2.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,886.04.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

