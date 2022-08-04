PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 58,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $7,048,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,780,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,591,838.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC stock opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

