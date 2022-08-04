3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Michael G. Vale Sells 36,771 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $143.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of 3M

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $2,380,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

