Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.18% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 33,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 68.83% and a net margin of 76.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.969 dividend. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 161.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

