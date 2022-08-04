Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 438.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

PXD stock opened at $220.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

