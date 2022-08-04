Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 12,081 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in SAP by 111.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($139.18) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($138.14) to €122.00 ($125.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($123.71) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.