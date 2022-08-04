Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 426 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

