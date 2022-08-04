Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $2.07 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.