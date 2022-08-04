Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

