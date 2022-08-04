Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of GBLBY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.57.
About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert
