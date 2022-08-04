Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) PT Raised to €114.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($109.28) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEINY. Societe Generale upped their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €125.00 ($128.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($94.85) to €93.00 ($95.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($97.94) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($78.35) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($123.71) to €121.00 ($124.74) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Performance

Heineken stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.