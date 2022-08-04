boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives $131.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHHOF. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.