nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NVT stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

