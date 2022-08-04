Analysts Set IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) PT at C$5.31

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. IMV has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.