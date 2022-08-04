Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

AMRN stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.85. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 7,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

