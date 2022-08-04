Analysts Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Target Price at $263.60

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $230.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.08 and its 200-day moving average is $218.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. Nordson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

