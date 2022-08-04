Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $41.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.30 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $625.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

