United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $250.14 Average PT from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.14.
UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
UTHR stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $10,712,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,274,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
