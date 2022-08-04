United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $250.14 Average PT from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.14.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $10,712,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,274,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.