Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $71.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.37 on Monday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.