HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.82) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.10) to €67.00 ($69.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

HeidelbergCement Dividend Announcement

About HeidelbergCement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.