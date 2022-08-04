Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Target Price at $776.33

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $776.33.

RTLLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,087.63) to €970.00 ($1,000.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($690.72) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($760.82) to €689.00 ($710.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

RTLLF opened at $709.70 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $517.50 and a 1-year high of $1,155.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $630.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.21.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

