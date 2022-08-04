QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $348,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $348,666.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,714.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,517 in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Up 8.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,140,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,556,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 118.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 400,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

