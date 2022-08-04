LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
LTC Properties Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE LTC opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $43.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
