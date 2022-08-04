Morgan Stanley Boosts HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target to €69.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($65.98) to €69.00 ($71.13) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.82) to €56.00 ($57.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

HeidelbergCement Dividend Announcement

About HeidelbergCement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

