National Bank Financial Increases First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$18.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCXXF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

