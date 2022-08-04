Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$860.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $521.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.77. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

