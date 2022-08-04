Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.98) to €26.00 ($26.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.68) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €28.50 ($29.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €26.50 ($27.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
