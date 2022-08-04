Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group increased their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($25.98) to €26.00 ($26.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($22.68) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €28.50 ($29.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €26.50 ($27.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

