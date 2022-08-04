Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$860.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$671.06 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$716.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$676.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$658.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

