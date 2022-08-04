The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

BKQNY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

