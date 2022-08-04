Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 124.00 to 112.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.82 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.