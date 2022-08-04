Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

