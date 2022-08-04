Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given New €23.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €23.50 ($24.23) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.35) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.41) to €30.00 ($30.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.90) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.