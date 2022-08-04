Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target Cut to €217.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €235.00 ($242.27) to €217.00 ($223.71) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €210.00 ($216.49) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Capgemini Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $38.60 on Monday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capgemini Cuts Dividend

Capgemini Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

