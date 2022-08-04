Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Lowered to €55.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 1.1 %

BASFY stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.