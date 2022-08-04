Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

