Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.