Credit Suisse Group Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €178.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €164.00 ($169.07) to €178.00 ($183.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($190.72) to €193.00 ($198.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($202.16) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($187.63) to €173.00 ($178.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.51.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.71 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Deutsche Börse Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

