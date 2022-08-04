CIBC Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.33.

ENB opened at C$56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$46.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1599999 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

